Brano, Janice
Janice (Jan) (Borkowski) Brano of Hamden, CT died February 5, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 23, 1952. She was the wife of Peter J. Brano of Hamden, mother of Vicki (Evan) Rose, and grandmother of Zara (Zachary) and Lalaina Rose, all of Hamden, sister of Carolyn Smith of Plaistow, NH, and Linda (Robert) Gustafson of Kensington, NH, her good friend of many years, Phyllis Horrocks, and many nieces and nephews. Jan was predeceased by her parents, John and Hermanse (Hermie) (Vellieux) Borkowski, and her in-laws, John and Helen (Yemeni) Brano. Jan worked for many years as a waitress, lastly at Barbara's restaurant where she remains good friends with the proprietor, Gregory. Jan enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends. She also enjoyed going to Sturbridge, Mass. to meet her sisters for lunch occasionally. She enjoyed playing sudoko, word scrimmage and the jumble in the newspaper. She was an avid collector of Danielle Steele books and Garfield items. She loved country music, going to tag sales, playing the lottery scratch games and going to Mohegan Sun.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Please do not send flowers, as I am dead and cannot smell them. I would have wanted them when I was alive and could enjoy them. Instead, please donate to the Zachary and Lalaina Education Fund at CHET in c/o Daniel Gueria at Waddell & Reed or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020