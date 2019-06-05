Bruce, Janice

Janice Katze Bruce, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late John E. Bruce, Jr. Janice was born in New Haven on June 7, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Isadore and Jeannette Getb Katze. She was a teacher for the North Haven School System for 37 years until her retirement. Janice was a Bridge Life Master, a world traveler and an active member of the North Haven Democratic Town Committee. Mother of Joan L. Bruce Ryan and her husband David, and Jack Bruce. Grandmother of Emma Ryan and Bailey Bruce. Sister of Alan Katze and the late Harlan Katze, Naomi Tancretti and June Newth.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. in the Faith United Methodist Church, 81 Clintonville Road, North Haven. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019