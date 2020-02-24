|
|
Kornacki, Janice C.
In Hamden February 21, 2020 Janice C. Kornacki 75, of Hamden. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Whitey" Kornacki. Loving mother of Mark Kornacki (Kristin) of North Haven, Todd Kornacki (Lori) of Cheshire, sister of Joyce Candella (John) of Naples, FL. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Ethan, Emerson, Sophie and Tyler. Janice was born in New Haven September 16, 1944 daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Presnick Balogh. Prior to her retirement she worked for the State of CT, SCSU and spent many years in the Bursars Office. Mrs. Kornacki loved spending time with her family. Calling hours are Thursday from 4:30 - 7 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Funeral services will be private with burial in Centerville Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020