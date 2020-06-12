Mazer, Janice Carol

Janice Carol Mazer, 87 of Seymour, CT (Grammy to most), beloved wife of the late Joseph Anthony Mazer, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Kingston, PA on September 26, 1932, daughter of the late Michael and Norma Gaydos.

Janice is survived by her devoted son Joseph Mazer and his wife Stephanie of Seymour, CT; grandchildren, Jason Mazer and wife Heidi of Rotunda West, FL; J.J. Mazer of Seymour, CT; Joshua Mazer and wife Tricia of Higganum, CT; and Jonathan Mazer of Seymour, CT; great-grandchildren, Jordan Mazer of Vernon, CT; Joey Mazer of Rotunda West, FL; Kaitlyn, Julianna and Madison Mazer of Higganum, CT.

She is also survived by her loving brothers Michael Gaydos of Trumbull, CT and Jack Gaydos and wife Chris of Stratford, CT, sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Karosa and husband George of Exeter, PA; Marilyn Orszewski and husband Bernard of South Amboy, NJ; and Phyllis Turner of Hyland, NJ.

She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she always kept in touch with. She also leaves behind many, many close friends.

Besides her parents Janice was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Mazer, siblings Edward Gaydos and Richard Gaydos.

Janice enjoyed weekly poker games with her family. She also played pinochle at the Woodbridge Senior Center, Phase 10 with her good friend Esther Law, and beating her daughter-in-law Stephanie at Scrabble.

She was always in the middle of great tea parties with her great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.



