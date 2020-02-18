|
Dotson, Janice E.
Janice E. Sutphin Dotson, 80, of New Haven beloved wife of the late Sebert Dotson passed away on February 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at CT Hospice. Loving mother of Lisa Johnson of Seymour, Sebert D. (Donna) Dotson Jr. of Higganum and the late David R. Dotson. Grandmother of Ryan and Cody Dotson and David Johnson. Sister of Anna (Jim) Adams, John Sutphin and the late Imelda Sutphin, Margaret Barnes and Larry and Richard Sutphin. Janice was born in Seth, Virginia on May 3, 1939 daughter of the late Ulice and Ellidean Estep Sutphin. Prior to her retirement Janice was a phlebotomist for Metpath Laboratories.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 8:30 until time of service.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020