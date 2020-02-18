New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Dotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice E. Dotson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice E. Dotson Obituary
Dotson, Janice E.
Janice E. Sutphin Dotson, 80, of New Haven beloved wife of the late Sebert Dotson passed away on February 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at CT Hospice. Loving mother of Lisa Johnson of Seymour, Sebert D. (Donna) Dotson Jr. of Higganum and the late David R. Dotson. Grandmother of Ryan and Cody Dotson and David Johnson. Sister of Anna (Jim) Adams, John Sutphin and the late Imelda Sutphin, Margaret Barnes and Larry and Richard Sutphin. Janice was born in Seth, Virginia on May 3, 1939 daughter of the late Ulice and Ellidean Estep Sutphin. Prior to her retirement Janice was a phlebotomist for Metpath Laboratories.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 8:30 until time of service. Sign Janice's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -