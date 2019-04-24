|
|
Misiewicz, Janice E.
Janice E. Misiewicz, age 70, of Seymour entered into rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Derby on July 10, 1948, daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Sejnowski) Misiewicz and was a lifelong valley resident. Janice was a LPN at Griffin Hospital for many years until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed walking, hiking, camping, traveling and playing racquetball. Janice is the sister of Frank Misiewicz and the late Eugene and Albert Misiewicz and sister-in-law of Janet Misiewicz. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral service will follow at the parlor. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to a . Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019