Janice H. Morgan
Morgan, Janice H.
Janice H. Morgan, of Hamden, died on May 31 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, of fifty-three years, Calvert D. Morgan Sr., and her brother, John J. Hines, and is survived by her son, Calvert D. Morgan Jr., of Pelham, New York, and her daughter, Carey Anne Morgan of Philadelphia. Born on June 16, 1941, she was the daughter of John S. Hines and Mary (Edith) Lyons Hines of Bridgeport. In 1966, she married Calvert and moved to Hamden, where she lived with her family for more than fifty years. Janice was vice president of the painting and decorating firm Roland C. Morgan & Son from the 1970s until the couple's retirement in 2018. A devoted wife and mother, she was an avid reader and invested her children with her love for literature, music, art, and architecture; she also treasured her Irish background, traveling to Ireland several times over the years, and later enjoyed frequent trips to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, with her husband. A warm and generous presence in the community, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations in her memory can be made to the American Stroke Association.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 4, 2020.
