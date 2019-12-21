|
|
Labinka, Janice
Janice Rollo Labinka, age 71, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Cleveland, OH and Northford, CT, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Knoxville. Before retiring she worked as a Controller for Pyramid Air in Cleveland, OH. Janice enjoyed gardening and Knitting. She was preceded in death by her parents Angus Rollo and Leona Bittner Shortell, stepfather Russell Shortell, and stepbrother David Shortell. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Richard Labinka of Knoxville, TN, daughter Heather Labinka Murray and son-in-law John Murray of Chardon, OH, sister Nancy Bishop (Paul) of Ocala, FL, nephews: Paul Bishop (Maria) and Steven Bishop all of Connecticut; niece Beth Stump of Texas, aunt Lorraine of Killingsworth, CT., great-niece and great-nephew Brittany and Ryan Bishop, as well as several cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 lung.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019