Lee, Janice (Jenny)
On October 24, 2019, Janice J. (Jenny) Lee, passed away at her home in Longs, SC after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born April 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Verna and Thomas Orville Clark of Illinois.
Jenny volunteered as a den mother in New Haven, CT, school room mother, and served on the Board of Zoning and Appeals for the City of New Haven. She was a member of New Haven, CT Democratic community and worked tirelessly on the campaigns of Jimmy Carter, Chris Dodd, Rosa DeLauro, Martin Looney, Frank Logue and Ben DeLito. She retired from Yale University and was employed by the Horry County Library and Wal- Mart.
Jenny is survived by her husband of 50 years, James J. Lee, Jr., retired FM of NHFD; James J. Lee III and his wife Adriana of North Haven, CT, David E. Lee, retired FF NHFD, of Longs, SC; brother, Thomas L. Clark; and sister, Susan M. Perry of Yelm, WA. She was predeceased by Oretha and Edgar Drope of Tacoma, WA, who raised Jenny and her siblings since she was 5 years old. She also leaves great-nieces, nephews, in-laws, loving friends and neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Jimmy V Foundation, Cary, NC or St. Jude's Children Hospital in Memphis, TN.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available at
www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019