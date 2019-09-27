|
Langum, Janice Lorene
Janice Lorene Langum, 90 of Fruita, CO formerly of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hope West Care Center, Grand Junction, CO. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sinai Lutheran Church, Sinai, SD. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sinai Lutheran Church, Sinai, SD. Rude's Funeral home is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family wishes memorials be directed to Hope West Care Center, 3090 North 12th Street #B Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Colorado Discover Ability, 601 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CC 81501. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 28, 2019