Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sinai Lutheran Church
Sinai, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sinai Lutheran Church
Sinai, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Langum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lorene Langum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lorene Langum Obituary
Langum, Janice Lorene
Janice Lorene Langum, 90 of Fruita, CO formerly of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hope West Care Center, Grand Junction, CO. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sinai Lutheran Church, Sinai, SD. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sinai Lutheran Church, Sinai, SD. Rude's Funeral home is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family wishes memorials be directed to Hope West Care Center, 3090 North 12th Street #B Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Colorado Discover Ability, 601 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CC 81501. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.