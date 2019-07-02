Brown, Janice M.

Janice M. Brown, age 85 of Northford, CT, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 surrounded by her family at St. Raphael's Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Guy J. Brown. Janice was born in Milford, CT on April 3, 1934 to the late Kermit and Louise Marconi Larkins. Janice was a homemaker and she enjoyed bingo, trips to the casino, camping, music and NASCAR. Most of all, she cherished her family. She will be sadly missed. Janice is survived by her four children, William (Diane predeceased) Lauber Jr. of Prospect, CT, Mark A. (Gean) Brown of Branford, CT, Bonnie (Andrew) Sgambato of Northford, CT, Lynn (Steven) Petrillo of East Haven, CT. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, William, Michelle, Dominique, Jeffrey, Karina, Andrew, Nicollette and Deanna, six great-grandchildren, Sara, Evan, William, Abby, Tate and Owen and one sister, Coral Baker of West Haven, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Larkins and two sisters Anita James and Ginger Magnuson, many nieces, nephews and special friends. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4 pm – 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 am. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit:

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 5, 2019