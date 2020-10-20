1/1
Janice Marie Bonner
Bonner, Janice Marie
Janice Marie Bonner, wife of the late William (Pete) Bonner, passed away October 15, 2020. Janice was a resident of New Haven before moving to Milford, Connecticut.
Janice retired from the City of New Haven and then worked for the State of Connecticut, Urban League in New York City and Cornell Scott Hill Health Center. Janice was one of the founding members of the Fairfield County Chapter of Chums, Inc. Janice was an avid reader and a world traveler. Janice cherished time with family and friends. We will miss her and love her forever.
Janice is survived by her mother Edna McCabe, daughter Jayne, son Barry (Mattie), Gladys, Domingo, Michael, granddaughters Joy, Jessica, Marcel and Ali, great-grandchildren Chatham, Thairique, Dominic, Johanie and Enoch. Additionally, loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Janice was predeceased by her father Eugene L. McCabe, brother Eugene and sister Justine.
Funeral services will be held privately by family. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2020.
