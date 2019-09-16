|
|
Nelson, Janice
Janice M. Nelson, 76, of East Haven, formerly of Guilford, after a long, hard battle with cancer, entered peacefully into eternal rest at her daughter's home on September 8, 2019. Janice was born on September 28, 1942 to the late David L. and Mary Guzzio Nelson. She was predeceased by her sister Elaine Rairigh. She is survived by devoted daughter Dawn Nelson, and a host of loving relatives and friends. With Janice's passing, the world became a quieter place. Those that knew her will miss her awesome sense of humor, love of laughter, many antics and uncanny ability to ensure that everyone always felt like family. Janice was hard working, helpful, loving and compassionate. These qualities were instrumental in her career change at age 50 to become a nurse. While always worrying and caring for her patients, she always made sure her ever growing family came first. Holidays could never be too big, there was never too much food on the table, and her door was always open. She leaves wonderful, lasting memories with all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Janice was truly one of a kind.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate "in true Janice fashion" her life and memories on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 1-3pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Share a memory and sign Janice' guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019