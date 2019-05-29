Tiano, Janice

Janice Francine Tiano, age 75, of Gainesville, VA, and formerly of Derby, CT, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA. She was the beloved wife of the late J. Richard Tiano. She was born in Derby, CT, on November 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Louis John and Jane Mary (Osiecki) Draus. Janice was always a firm believer in an excellent education. She graduated from Derby High School '61 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Education at Quinnipiac College, and a Masters of Education and 6th year certificate at Southern Connecticut State University. She worked in the Oxford School System as a beloved 2nd grade teacher from 1989-2002 at Quaker Farms School and as a reading specialist from 2002 until her retirement in 2008 at Oxford Center School. Previously she taught at St. Michael's and St. Luke's Schools in the Diocese of Arlington, VA, and started her teaching career in the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. In 2008 she returned to Virginia to be close to both of her children's families. She was always attending one of her grandkids' concerts or athletic events, wearing the school colors in support of them. She was such a presence at their events that even her grandchildren's friends referred to her as "Grandma" too. Janice had a large close circle of friends in her active adult community in Gainesville, VA. She was a member of the Heritage Hunt Women's Organization, most recently acting as the chair of the Community Donations Committee, and was an avid stitcher and quilter. She loved Friday Night Happy Hour and lunch with the ladies. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Mission in Haymarket, VA. She is survived by her children Kimberly Tiano Afferton and her husband Thomas, Joseph Richard Tiano and his wife Meredith, her grandchildren Emma, Colin and Benjamin Afferton and Gabriel and John-Paul Tiano, and her sister Deborah Draus Windsand. Friends are invited to greet her family at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby, CT 06418 5/31 4-7 p.m.. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption, 81 Center Rd. Woodbridge, CT 06525. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby CT. She will be dearly missed by her children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made "In Memory of Janice D. Tiano" to the J. Richard Tiano '61 Scholarship at Notre Dame High School, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com. Published in New Haven Register on May 30, 2019