von Beren, Janice

Janice Shepherd von Beren, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on June 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Russell D. von Beren, Jr.; daughter Cindy von Beren (Fred Frassinelli); son Russell "Fritz" D. von Beren III (Beth); and granddaughters Gabriella von Beren and Izabella von Beren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Farrell, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Janice was born on January 16, 1931, in New Haven, Connecticut. She grew up in Woodbridge on her family's dairy farm, Shepherd Farms, before moving to Bethany after her marriage to Russell. She lived in Bethany for 66 years, where she and Russell established many wonderful, longstanding friendships and where Janice was very active in town activities and politics. She served as Tax Collector for 16 years and as Agent for the Elderly for almost 20 years; the town senior center is named in her honor. Janice loved music, particularly Johnny Mathis, the Irish Tenors an Andre Reiu; anything chocolate, especially candy bars; and had particular compassion for the elderly and animals. Janice was predeceased by her parents, Edythe Hildreth Shepherd and Frederick T. Shepherd, Sr.; her sister Marilyn Prentice; and her brother, Fred Shepherd. Janice moved to Cheshire in 2018. The family would like to thank the staff at Elim Park, particularly aides Latifa and Surbrina; and nurse Sarah from Hartford Healthcare at Home, for their attentive care and kindness.

In keeping with Janice's wishes, arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Volunteer Ambulance Corps or the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 21, 2019