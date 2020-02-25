|
Saltzman, Janice Weimar
Janice Weimar Saltzman died February 22 at the Masonicare Hospice Unit in Wallingford after a long illness. She had been living in Hamden for the past 38 years. Janice was born in Norwalk, CT on December 27, 1947 and graduated from the Brien McMahon high school in Norwalk in 1965. Her parents were Arline and Adolf Weimar. She went on to the University of Connecticut and graduated from the Storrs campus in 1969. Jan met her husband, Allan Saltzman, while still in college and they married in 1968. Janice and Allan were both trained massage therapists and Janice worked for the New Haven Jewish Center as a massage therapist for a number of years before moving on to work for the State of Connecticut Social Services department for 23 years until she retired in June of 2003. Janice was an avid genealogist and was an active member of the Naugatuck Valley Genealogy club for over 20 years. She produced three books about her own family history from her very extensive researches. Janice will be remembered as a thoughtful, kind, and considerate person who was good to cats too. She is survived by her sister, Laura Weimar, her brother Glenn Weimar, and her husband, Allan Saltzman.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020