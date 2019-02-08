Home

St Matthews Unison Free Will
400 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
400 Dixwell Ave
Janie Coppage Obituary
Coppage, Janie
Janie Coppage, 82, of New Haven, entered into rest on Feb. 4, 2019. She was born to the late Benjamin and Lula Thompson Byrd. She worked for Yale University, later retiring from the N.H.P.A. Janie leaves 3 sisters, Eunice Mayo (Fred) Bernice Jones and Melzetta Reed, and 1 brother Edward Byrd (Vergie). She was preceded in death by her only child Dawn Mitchell, 3 brothers, Clarence, Richard and Morris Byrd, and her husband Randy Coppage.
A memorial service is Saturday the 9th at 10 a.m., St. Matthew's Church, 400 Dixwell Ave.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019
