Janine L. Donovan
1976 - 2020
Donovan, Janine L.
Janine L. Donovan, age 44, of East Haven, passed away on July 19, 2020. Born on January 6, 1976, in New Haven, a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. William and Frank Dorgan. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Jocelyn Donovan, and her maternal grandmother, Christine Catrone. Janine was employed as a CNA for CT Hospice.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 25, at 10AM at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A graveside service will take place at 11AM, in Oak Grove Cemetery. To leave a message for Janine's family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home at the Green
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
