Jaroslaw Popel
1928 - 2020
Popel, Jaroslaw
Jaroslaw (Jarry) Popel passed away on Friday July 17, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to Margaret A. Negri Popel. Born July 17, 1928 in Ukraine, he was the son of the late John and Paraskevia Soroka Popel and stepmother, Olga Popel. He is survived by his sister Irene (Harry) Conte of Cypress, Texas; and also by his devoted nephew Chris (Laura) Conte of Cypress, Texas.
He is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews; Mary L. Malin, Joseph Onofrio, Marshall Onofrio, Lucy LaPointe, Susan Cirillo, Carolyn Hartten, Anthony Peter Negri, Madelyn Danner, Ralph Negri, Paul Daugherty Jr., and Michael Daugherty. He was predeceased by his brother Roman Popel.
He was a Korean war Veteran serving in the US Army. He retired from Ross & Roberts in Stratford, CT. He loved family gatherings, stamp collecting, watching soccer games, fishing, and going to the casino after his retirement.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to V.A. Healthcare, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516; or to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 569 George St., New Haven, CT 06511.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
