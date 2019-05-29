Boynton, Jason

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Jason Boynton, 45, of West Haven entered into eternal rest. He leaves behind a loving family including his wife Nikki and precious children, Rylie and Jackson, his parents Lance and Ann Marie Montano Boynton, siblings Richard, Adam, and Tiffany Boynton; Nikki's parents Lisa and WH Fire Marshall Keith Flood and Joseph Fimiani, sister Dana Fimiani, niece Taylor and nephews Michael and AJ, sister-in-law, Patricia Cole, as well as many other family and friends, too numerous to list. He was predeceased by his brother Michael. Born on December 23, 1973 Jason was a lifelong resident of West Haven. Jason currently worked at Sikorsky Aircraft as the Overhaul & Repair Quality Assurance Manager. While working at Sikorsky Jason was continuing his education as he pursued his Business Administration Degree. Jason was a family man always putting his children first. He loved coaching Jackson's baseball and football teams while being the ultimate Cheer Dad for his beloved daughter Rylie. Jason was in love with his beautiful wife Nikki, especially that she was by his side with the same passion cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Jason was larger than life, at least that's how his friends saw him. He enjoyed summer weekends at the beach with friends as we took over Sea View with our enormous floats. He was the fun Uncle, all the kids flocked to Uncle Jay to be tossed in the air or taking a ride on the jet ski. Jason was the party, he was always there with a joke, a sarcastic comment, a lending hand or a shoulder to lean on. He was loyal and honest to a fault and because of this we loved him dearly and his absence will forever be felt.

Visitation will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Saturday morning, please meet directly at St. Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to: Rylie and Jackson Boynton, Attn: Olga Siabato, c/o People's United Bank, 220 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019