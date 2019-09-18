|
|
Armour, Jason James
Jason James Armour of Bethany, CT, born January 17, 1979. Passed away September 2, 2019 after battling a long illness. He is survived by his parents, James and Mary (Collier) Armour, Victoria Allen of South Hadley, MA, his fiancee of four years, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed. He was an avid Ranger hockey fan and animal lover with a great passion for computers, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all to consider giving a donation to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), International Retinal Research Foundation (www.irrfonline.org), (www.kidney.org) or Dakin Humane Society (www.dakinhumane.org). Family will hold private services.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019