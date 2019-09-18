Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Armour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason James Armour


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason James Armour Obituary
Armour, Jason James
Jason James Armour of Bethany, CT, born January 17, 1979. Passed away September 2, 2019 after battling a long illness. He is survived by his parents, James and Mary (Collier) Armour, Victoria Allen of South Hadley, MA, his fiancee of four years, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed. He was an avid Ranger hockey fan and animal lover with a great passion for computers, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all to consider giving a donation to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), International Retinal Research Foundation (www.irrfonline.org), (www.kidney.org) or Dakin Humane Society (www.dakinhumane.org). Family will hold private services.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.