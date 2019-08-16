New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
1991 - 2019
Jay Andrew Cooper Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Jay Andrew Cooper, 27, of Orange on August 13, 2019. Jay leaves to mourn his passing, his father Gary Cooper, his sister and her fiancé Michele Cooper and Randall Abbott, his paternal grandmother Ruth Cooper and his girlfriend Chuthathip (Ju) Prachuapthaen. He was predeceased by his mother Dianne Marchitto Cooper, his maternal grandparents Michael and Ann Patricelli Marchitto and his paternal grandfather Meyer Cooper.

A 2009 graduate of Amity Regional High School, Jay attended the University of Rhode Island. He enlisted in the US Army where he served 6 years as a helicopter mechanic. After leaving the Army, he worked for a private contractor repairing helicopters.

Visitation will take place on SUNDAY from 3 to 5 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Monday morning family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Military honors will take place at 11:30 in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Fisher House CT., c/o Tom Flowers, 21 Point Lookout, Milford, CT. 06460. To leave an online remembrance, please visit our website, www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 16, 2019
