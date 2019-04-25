Sasso, Jay H.

Jay H. Sasso, 72, of Madison passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born in New Haven on January 6, 1947, son of the late Attilio and Lillian Hutchinson Sasso. He was predeceased by his best friend of twenty years, Marrianne Riccitelli.

Jay is survived by his children, Christopher Sasso of FL and Laura Sasso of Waterbury. Brother of Arthur and his wife Jennifer Sasso of Milford. Also survived by an aunt and uncle; Edward and Margaret (Sasso) Palma of Orange; two nephews Jason and David Sasso both of West Haven; a niece Kendal Sasso of Seattle, WA and a great-nephew; along with a lifetime of dear friends too numerous to list.

Jay was a graduate of Hillhouse High School, where he excelled as the goalie of the Hockey team. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, with a special talent for custom paint work. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed all forms of water sports and activities. Jay would always remember your name. He loved to grill and entertain on his deck. There was always a drink, a story and a friendly wave to passersby. Jay would always lend a hand if it was needed. He was a dog lover, with a soft spot in his heart for German Shepherds.

Jay had been a police officer for the town of Prospect. He later worked and retired as a member of Ironworkers Local # 424. Jay was also a member of the New Haven Elks # 25.

Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donation in his memory may be made to either, The Madison Police Animal Control Fund or the Madison Police K-9 Fund, 9 Campus Dr., Madison, CT 06443. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019