Jay L. Walton
Walton, Jay L.
Jay L. Walton, 72, of West Haven died suddenly on August 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Bridgeport on May 24, 1948, he was the only child of the late Harry and Betty Nemeth Walton. Jay was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and received two Purple Hearts for his acts of valor. Predeceased by his partner of nearly 30 years, Kathleen A. Keane, Jay will be sadly missed by Kathleen's family that he leaves behind including Noreen Caponera (the late Oliver), Margaret (Donald) Mitchell, and Elizabeth Keane (Larry Cummings), in addition to all who loved "Uncle Jay." Prior to his retirement, Jay was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 30 years.
All are invited to attend a graveside service, with military honors, on THURSDAY, September 10 at 11 o'clock in St. Lawrence Cemetery. If you wish to honor Jay, donations may be made to Fisher House, Attention: Amanda Salthouse, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online message, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 4, 2020.
