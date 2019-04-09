New Haven Register Obituaries
Dr. Jay Lawrence "Larry" Tanenbaum

Dr. Jay Lawrence "Larry" Tanenbaum passed away peacefully at his home in North Haven on April 7 at age 90. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Tanenbaum was the devoted son of Dr. Harry and Jeannette Tanenbaum and the beloved husband of Diane Tanenbaum. He was the loving father of Lisa Foster (Rick Foster), Lori Tanenbaum Zaret, Betsy Bodling (Ed Bodling), Ellen (Missy) Rubenfeld (Steven Rubenfeld), Sharra Lebov (Roy Nini) and the late Marcus Lebov. He has been blessed with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ruth Schultz (Irwin Schultz) and the brother-in-law of Ellen Janos and Barbara and Jeffrey Small.
Dr. Tanenbaum graduated from Baylor University, New York University College of Dentistry and received a Masters in Public Health from the Yale University School of Epidemiology and Public Health. He was a clinical instructor at Yale University Medical School. Dr. Tanenbaum practiced dentistry in Hamden and North Haven for over fifty years and was beloved by his patients. Dr. Tanenbaum served as a Captain in the United States Air Force.
Throughout his life, Dr. Tanenbaum worked tirelessly on behalf of individuals with disabilities, the elderly, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and the Jewish community. He received many honors and awards recognizing these community service activities, including Probus National Man of the Year Award, B'nai Brith President Award and the William A. Adams Citizen of the Year Award. He was especially proud to receive the Jefferson Award by the American Institute for Public Service in Washington, DC. Dr. Tanenbaum, along with several parents, helped to found Hart United, Inc., an organization devoted to providing residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. The first group home in Connecticut, Lawrence Hall, was named for Dr. Tanenbaum. Dr. Tanenbaum was an avid collector and nature enthusiast.
Funeral Services at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St., Hamden. Visitation will be held at 162 State Street, North Haven on Saturday evening from 7:30-9:30 and Sunday afternoon from 1-3.
Memorial contributions in Dr. Tanenbaum's memory may be made
to Hart United, Inc., 72 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473 or www.Hartinc.org Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019
