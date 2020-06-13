Volkmar, Jay
HERKIMER - Jay Howard Volkmar, age 85, of Park Lane Drive, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
He was born on September 28, 1934 in Derby, Connecticut a son of the late Francis W. and Dorothy Gentle Volkmar. He was raised and educated in Seymour, CT. After graduating from Seymour High School he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving our country on the U.S.S. Orion from 1953 until he was honorably discharged in 1956. On May 23, 1964, he was united in marriage with the former Virginia Magner in Seymour, CT a blessed union of 49 years until her passing on August 14, 2013. Jay was a tool and die maker for Avco Lycoming Textron which made turbine engines including the engine for the M1 Abrams Tank. In his later years he was the superintendent of Trinity Cemetery in Seymour, CT. Jay was a kind man who enjoyed reading, history and woodworking. He was a family man who enjoyed the company of friends and relatives. He was a friend to many and will never be forgotten. Surviving him are his son Michael Volkmar and his wife Beth of Wilmington, North Carolina, a daughter Jennifer Manne and her husband Karl of Herkimer, three grandchildren, J. Edward Manne, Keri Manne and Cole Volkmar, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife Virginia he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and John "Jack" Volkmar, and two sisters, Jean Potosky and Frances "Sis" Beacom. First visitation for Jay will be held Thursday June 18th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer, NY. Second visitation will take place on Friday, June 19th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church Street, Seymour, CT with burial following in Trinity Cemetery, Seymour. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Connecticut HOSPICE (hospice.com), who took such loving care of his wife, would be appreciated. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.