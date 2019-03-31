Rodman, Jayne E.

Jayne Ellen Herr Rodman, 72, of New Haven died suddenly at home March 29, 2019. She was the companion of more than 30 years to Al Simoes. Jayne was born in New Haven January 26, 1947, daughter of the late Fred "Buddy" and Anna Godalis Herr. Jayne had been employed at the Guilford House, formerly West Lake Lodge, for more than 30 years at the time of her death. She loved all animals, especially cats and would often care for her children's cats, spoiling them. Jayne also loved planting and receiving flowers, feeding all the wild birds and trips to the casino with her companion Al who was always by her side. Loving mother of David Rodman and Susan Rodman. Sister of Robert T. Herr and his wife Deborah.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7pm in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven Wednesday morning at 11:30. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Haven Animal Shelter, 189 Commerce Street, East Haven, CT 06512. Sign the guestbook online for Jayne at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019