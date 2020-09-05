DYMARCZYK, JEAN A.
Jean A. Dymarczyk, 83, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born in New Haven on April 2, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Telofia Kosnosicki Dymarczyk. Jean had worked as a receptionist/secretary for H & R Block and was a longtime parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Aunt of Lorraine Dymarczyk Morse, Shirley Cerretto, Diane Cummings, Joseph Dymarczyk, Joseph Jakubisyn and the late Thomas Jakubisyn. Predeceased by her brother Joseph A. Dymarczyk and sisters, Frances Jakubisyn and Stephanie Dymarczyk.
Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Office of Saint Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven at 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 11th, 2020 and follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com