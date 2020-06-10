Jean A. St. Louis
1933 - 2020
St. Louis, Jean A.
Jean A. Williams St. Louis, 86, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at the Arden House, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late John J. St. Louis. Jean was born in New Haven on November 19, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ann Partridge Williams. She had worked at the former Strause-Adler Company of New Haven. Mother of John St. Louis, Jr., Paula, Marilyn, Steve, Paul (Trisha) St. Louis and Marlene Burkowski. Sister of Dorothy (Anthony) Papa, Lillian Preller and the late Samuel, and John Williams. Also survived by eight grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning, June 12th from 9:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave at 11:45 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for the celebration of a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon (masks and social distancing required). Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
