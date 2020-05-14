Abramovitz, JeanJean M. Abramovitz, age 89, of Milford, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry B. Abramovitz. Jean was born in New Haven, CT on March 9, 1931 to the late William and Mary Lasher Ford. She worked as a secretary at SNET for over 11 years before becoming a full time Mom. She enjoyed a good laugh, hosting parties, watching a captivating television show, spending time with family and friends, and cherished time she spent with her grandchildren. Jean loved to write and kept in touch with a number of friends through the years. Survivors include her children: Arleen Abramovitz (Edward Scanlon) of Northport, FL, Susan Walnycky (Michael Mercuriano) of Orange, CT and Paula Powell (Charles) of Atlanta, GA, three grandchildren; Natalie and Daniel Walnycky and Garrett Heidorn, three nieces and two nephews. Jean was predeceased by her siblings; William Ford, John "Jack" Ford, Dorothy Vanacore and Marie Klek. Jean grew up in New Haven before moving to West Haven and then Milford in 1968. She also relished the five years she lived in Port Charlotte, FL in the 1990s. At the beginning of a journal recently found, she had written, in her always neat handwriting, "No one is richer than someone whose heart is filled with Happy Memories!" Jean was always positive and often said, 'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milford Animal Shelter, 664 East Broadway, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit,