Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 245-2488
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
24 Academy St.
Madison, CT
Jean C. Piombino


1934 - 2019
Jean C. Piombino Obituary
Piombino, Jean C.
Jean C. Piombino of Colchester, CT, formerly of Bradenton, FL, Killingworth, CT, Madison, CT and North Branford, CT passed away on September 21, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born August 30, 1934 to Augusta Erb Cromwell and William Ryan Cromwell in New London, CT. She was preceded by her loving husband of 64 years, Ernest A. Piombino Jr. She is survived by her four sons, William Piombino and his wife Laurie Swanson of Wells, ME, Robert Piombino of Ellington, CT, Ronald Piombino and his wife Monica (Daily) of Madison CT, and Donald Piombino and his wife Stephanie (Wells) of Flower Mound, TX. Jean is also survived by five grandchildren; Matt, Mark, Andrew, Meagan and Carter Piombino, and two great-grandchildren Everly Piombino and Collin Allen-Piombino. Jean worked for years as a grocery clerk and later as an administrative assistant for the VNA of Madison. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings and holidays.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 25th at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison, with Committal at West Cemetery, Madison at a later date. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com for memorial tribute.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019
