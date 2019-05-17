Santillo, Jean C.

Jean Cahill Santillo, 88, of the Benchmark Senior Living, Hamden, formerly of Birchwood Drive, Northford passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Santillo. Jean was born in New Haven on July 18, 1930 and was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Foel Cahill. She had worked for the SNET Company. Jean was an avid UCONN Women's basketball fan as well as a college softball fan. She enjoyed fond memories of the family's cabin in Kent, CT. Stepmother of Therese Amatino. Sister of Bernice Story and the late Jack and Raymond Cahill. Aunt of Catherine (Joseph) Dzialo and Doris Shingler. Also survived by step great-grandchildren, her great-niece and caregiver Erika Dzialo, other great-nieces, great-nephews, a great-great niece and nephew. The family would like to thank the staff at Benchmark Senior Living and Hamden Healthcare for taking care of her.

A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Tuesday morning at 11:30 with Pastor Dan Darling officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will follow All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4 B, Southington, CT 06489.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019