New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church
1331 Middletown Avenue
Northford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Wetherell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean C. Wetherell


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean C. Wetherell Obituary
Wetherell, Jean C.
Jean C. Gear Wetherell, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. Wife of the late James E. Wetherell. Mother of John Wetherell, Jeffry Wetherell (Lisa), Jolene Howard (Joseph), Jan Wetherell (Joan), Jean Barbaro (Robert) and the late Jerome and James Wetherell (survived Pam). She was also blessed with 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jean was born in Newport, RI on May 25, 1924. During her younger years, along with her twin sister, she would perform dance routines for the USO in support of the troops. Along with having a passion for dance, she was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Prison Ministry and the Catholic United for the Faith. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, was active with her faith and church, and very active with her grandchildren's activities whom she loved dearly. Jean will always be remembered as devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and her great love of children, especially a new born baby where she would recite, "In all the days that have gone by I have never found a thing that fills me with such happiness and makes my being sing."
The visiting hour will be Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 with a prayer session at 10:15 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Right to Life, 117 Southmayd Road, Waterbury, CT 06705.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -