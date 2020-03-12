|
Wetherell, Jean C.
Jean C. Gear Wetherell, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. Wife of the late James E. Wetherell. Mother of John Wetherell, Jeffry Wetherell (Lisa), Jolene Howard (Joseph), Jan Wetherell (Joan), Jean Barbaro (Robert) and the late Jerome and James Wetherell (survived Pam). She was also blessed with 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jean was born in Newport, RI on May 25, 1924. During her younger years, along with her twin sister, she would perform dance routines for the USO in support of the troops. Along with having a passion for dance, she was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Prison Ministry and the Catholic United for the Faith. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, was active with her faith and church, and very active with her grandchildren's activities whom she loved dearly. Jean will always be remembered as devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and her great love of children, especially a new born baby where she would recite, "In all the days that have gone by I have never found a thing that fills me with such happiness and makes my being sing."
The visiting hour will be Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 with a prayer session at 10:15 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Right to Life, 117 Southmayd Road, Waterbury, CT 06705.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020