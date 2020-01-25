|
Carboni, Jean
Jean Munzu Carboni, 89, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to the late Daniel J. Carboni. Jean was born in New Haven, CT, on February 9, 1930, to the late Josephine and Eugene. She is the loving mother of Jeanne (James) DeBonis of Brecksville, OH; Daniel G. Carboni of Bristol, CT; Dennis J. Carboni (Barbara) of Newtonville, MA; loving Grandmom of Gabriella, Caitlin, Daniel, Sandro, Matthew, and Kasey Carboni. Survived by sister Dorena (Mark) Tremley; Jacqueline Munzu and family; Elaine Munzu and family; Mark and Betty Carboni; and Ernest Francis. Interment will be Jan 27 at 1:00 p.m. at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020