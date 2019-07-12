Cozza, Jean

Jean Adele (Annable) Cozza passed away at Danbury Regional Hospice on July 11 at the age of 88. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Carmen L. Cozza. She was also predeceased by her parents, Robert and Christine Annable, her older sister Ruthie Anderson and her brother Richard Annable. She is survived by her sister Lois Haug.

Jean is lovingly remembered by her three daughters and sons-in-law: Kristen and David Powell; Kathryn and Anthony Tutino; and Karen and John Pollard. She will also be sadly missed by her five grandchildren: Eric and Christopher Pollard; Michael and Mark Powell; and Elizabeth Tutino who especially loved Nana's Christmas holidays and summers in the pool.

Jean was born in 1930 in Lakewood, Ohio. She graduated from Parma Schaff High School in 1948 and went on to earn a BS degree in education from Ohio University in 1952. She was a retired teacher who loved her students and in younger years working summers in an Ohio orphanage. Jean loved sports - especially football and baseball. She received the honor of being named the First Lady of Football at a ceremony held in Cape Cod in 2000. She also enjoyed bowling with friends, reading and watching movies from the "golden era" of Hollywood.

Jean volunteered for ten years at Milford Hospital and at the Orange Town Public Library. She also served on the Turkey Hill Elementary School PTA and for four years was the President of the Yale University Coach's Wives Guild. She enjoyed cooking and was devoted to taking care of her family and friends. She is fondly remembered for the meals and brownies she prepared and served to over 30 years of Yale Football Players. Jean was a passionate lover and advocate of animals, donating regularly to related causes. She was a fashionable woman throughout her life, often being stopped by strangers to comment on her impeccable and unique style.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rights or protection organization of your choice. The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences please visit our website www.codywhitefuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019