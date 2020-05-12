Jean D. Fitzpatrick
1928 - 2020
Fitzpatrick, Jean D.
Jean Devine Fitzpatrick, age 92, of Hamden, passed away May 11, 2020. Born in New Haven on April 20, 1928, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Helena (Tiernan) Devine. Jean lived in Massachusetts prior to moving to New Haven, where she resided for many years, then moving to Hamden for her last few years. She was the widow of John J. Fitzpatrick, Jr. and sister of the late Eleanor and Miriam Devine. Jean formerly was employed by the FBI. She loved to watch baseball, golf, and football; of course the Red Sox and Patriots were her favorites.
Her Graveside Service will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after our nation's pandemic ends. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to her church; Divine Mercy Parish (St. Rita Church), 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
