New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Davidson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Davidson Obituary
Davidson, Jean
Jean M. Davidson, an 88 year old Derby resident and wife of the late Thomas J. Davidson, entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2020. Born May 6, 1931, daughter of the late Stuart and Mary O'Connell McEnerney. Jean was a graduate of St. Raphael's School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Griffin Hospital for 25 years before becoming a school nurse for the Ansonia Board of Education. She was a parishioner of The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Jean was the beloved mother to her 5 daughters, Cheryl Davidson of Seymour, Ellen Saxton (Kenneth) of Clinton, Maura Merritt of Seymour, Beth Grant (Michael) of New Haven and Kathleen Hamilton of Woodstock, GA and her son Thomas Davidson (Tabitha) of San Rafael, CA. She also leaves behind her 9 grandchildren whom she adored, Adam, Thomas and Bryan Merritt, Matthew, Casey, Eamon and Brendan Davidson and Alexander and Molly Hamilton. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Joseph Davidson, her brother Stuart McEnerney of Hamden and her sister Mary Jane Hohenshelt of Huntington. Jean lived a full life that she shared with many wonderful lifelong friends. She loved entertaining, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She will be buried privately in the family plot in Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of the Assumption on a day and time to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to The Assumption Church School, 51 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St.
Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -