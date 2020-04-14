|
Davidson, Jean
Jean M. Davidson, an 88 year old Derby resident and wife of the late Thomas J. Davidson, entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2020. Born May 6, 1931, daughter of the late Stuart and Mary O'Connell McEnerney. Jean was a graduate of St. Raphael's School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Griffin Hospital for 25 years before becoming a school nurse for the Ansonia Board of Education. She was a parishioner of The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Jean was the beloved mother to her 5 daughters, Cheryl Davidson of Seymour, Ellen Saxton (Kenneth) of Clinton, Maura Merritt of Seymour, Beth Grant (Michael) of New Haven and Kathleen Hamilton of Woodstock, GA and her son Thomas Davidson (Tabitha) of San Rafael, CA. She also leaves behind her 9 grandchildren whom she adored, Adam, Thomas and Bryan Merritt, Matthew, Casey, Eamon and Brendan Davidson and Alexander and Molly Hamilton. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Joseph Davidson, her brother Stuart McEnerney of Hamden and her sister Mary Jane Hohenshelt of Huntington. Jean lived a full life that she shared with many wonderful lifelong friends. She loved entertaining, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She will be buried privately in the family plot in Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of the Assumption on a day and time to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to The Assumption Church School, 51 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St.
Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020