Jean E. Brassil
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brassil, Jean E.
Jean Ella Brassil, PhD., 86, of Derby, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020. She was born in New Haven June 4, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph Eugene and Ella Eva Lindhardt Brassil. Jean received a Bachelor of Science at Southern CT State University in 1955, a Master of Arts at Columbia University in 1957, and a Doctorate of Clinical Psychology at Adelphi University in 1971. She began her career in education as a teacher in the North Haven public schools, and taught in Casper, WY, Montebello, CA, and she was a Psychological Examiner in the Meriden public schools. Jean was a Psychologist and Counselor in the Fairfield, CT public schools from 1974 until retiring in 1994. Jean was a member of the American Psychological Association and the Connecticut Psychological Association, where she served on the board of directors from 1971-1981, was Secretary in 1981-1982, and President in 1983. She also served on the Board of Governors for the Institute of Learning and Retirement, and was a member of the Jane Austen Society of North America. Jean had a passion for traveling and took many trips to England. Jean was also an avid fan of the Red Sox and UCONN womens basketball.
She is survived by a sister, Carol Vaughan (Don) Brueggemann of Branford, a niece, Laura (Peter) Bucknall of North Haven, a nephew, Bruce (Kristen) Vaughan of Rocky Hill, grandnieces and nephews Katelyn Vaughan (Miles) McDonald, Jennifer Bucknall, Kevin Bucknall, Sarah Vaughan, Megan Bucknall, and great-grandniece and nephew Zoey and Rowan McDonald.
A service of interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park will be private. Arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Memorial contributions may be sent to Southern CT State University or the Jane Austen Society of North America. To share a memory with her family, please see her obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved