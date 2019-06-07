Sielaff, Jean F.

Jean Foster Sielaff, 76, of New Haven, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She is survived by her husband Bruce W. Sielaff, children Sean T. (Charlene) Breuler of New Britain, Christopher J. (Krystyna Nestir) Breuler of Hamden, and Suzanne T. (Roberto) Rivera of Durham, and stepchildren Jonathan W. Sielaff of New Haven and Anne E. (Jason) Beal of ME. Also survived by nine grandchildren, and a sister, Lois Waters of NY. She was predeceased by a brother Frank S. Foster and a sister Joan Foster. Jean was born Aug. 16, 1942 in Oneonta, NY a daughter of the late William C. and Marian Hanford Foster and was a graduate of Harper College at SUNY Binghamton. She was employed at Yale University for over thirty-four years where she held several positions including Senior Adm. Asst to the Dean of the School of Architecture and Alumni Affairs Administrator. At Jean's request, services will be private. Contibutions in memory of Jean can be made to the Yale School of Architecture, P.O. Box 20842, New Haven, CT 06520 or a . Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave a condolence to the family, see www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019