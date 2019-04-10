Haas, Jean (Davis)

Jean (Davis) Haas, age 73, longtime resident of Guilford, beloved wife of James Haas (predeceased) for over 45 years, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Born in Monticello Minnesota to Leonard and Margaret (Braun) Davis, Jean moved to CT shortly after graduation from St. Mary's Nursing School in Minneapolis to work at Yale Hospital.

Jean is survived by her children Michael (Kristin) Haas, Brian (Andrea) Haas, and Lesley Haas as well as six grandchildren.

She loved her sister Marge Hoffer, and brothers Richard Davis, Leonard Davis, Vincent Davis, Joe Davis, Patrick Davis and John Davis (predeceased), all of Phoenix, AZ. Locally, she leaves her dear sister (in-law) Mimi (Brian) Morrissey.

Jean was a proud and diligent Nurse whose career spanned four decades at Yale Hospital, Visiting Nurse Association (Branford), Old Saybrook Schools, and SARAH, all while raising her family and supporting Jim in his various business endeavors.

Among her other endearing attributes, Jean will be remembered as a zealous Hockey Mom and ardent UConn Basketball fan. She loved weekends with friends at the Indian Neck Yacht Club, and long chats with her sister Marge.

Jean is happy to be with the Lord and with Jim again.

Friends are invited to Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow Mass in St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MS Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Avenue, First Fl., Hartford, CT 06112. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 13, 2019