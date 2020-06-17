Kelley, Jean

Jean Kelley of Branford, Connecticut died peacefully in her sleep on June 10th. She was born in 1930 in Chicago to Harold Russell and Grace Hutchinson. She graduated from Vassar College and later from Columbia University with a Master's Degree in Historic Preservation. Prior to her marriage to Brooks Kelley she was a fashion reporter for the Chicago Tribune in Paris. Brooks Kelley and Jean Kelley had three children. The eldest, Brooks Kelley predeceased her. She is survived by John Kelley of New Haven, Connecticut and his wife Bonny Kelley, and by Todd Kelley of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Christy Kelley of Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by three grandchildren, Coleman and Mary Grace Kelley of Nashville and Brooks Kelley, Jr. of Texas. She is also survived by her nieces Patricia Russell and Diana Terlato, and her nephews Robert Russell and H.S. Russell. She loved her extended family and remained active in their lives. She also had a surrogate daughter whom she loved, Francesca Bickel who, along with Francesca's daughter Claire, were a joy to her life. She will miss all the many friends she made over the years in New Haven both socially and as a community activist. Among her contributions to New Haven were her efforts on behalf of preserving the historic beauty of New Haven and Guilford. She was justly proud of her efforts on both the houses she called home. First in New Haven and then in Guilford she worked to preserve the historical importance and integrity of her homes. She is to be buried in a private ceremony. Please give donations in lieu of flowers to the New Haven Preservation Trust.



