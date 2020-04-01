|
Mackenzie, Jean
Jean Bonaldo Mackenzie, 93 of East Haven, formerly of New Haven and Hamden died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Whispering Pines Nursing Facility, East Haven. Jean was born in New Haven on August 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Giordano and Helen Fiore Bonaldo. She had resided in Hamden for much of her life before moving to New Haven in 1979 where she lived before moving to East Haven four years ago. Jean was a sales clerk for many years at TJ Maxx of Orange, retiring in 1998. She was renowned for her singing and loved family get-togethers. Jean is survived by her daughter Tammie (George) Tinari of New Haven, two sons, Earl "Doug" (Linda) Mackenzie of North Haven and Mark (Lori) Mackenzie of Bellingham, WA, and three grandchildren, Douglas Mackenzie, Hillary (Frank) Rivera, and George Tinari, Jr. She was predeceased by her son Bruce D. Mackenzie, two sisters, Virginia Leibovitz and Carmela Morro, and three brothers, Steven, Victor and Arthur Bonaldo. Funeral services for Jean are private and have been entrusted to the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2020