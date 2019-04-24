McCarthy, Jean

Jean Loretta (O'Neil) McCarthy, age 83, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at YNHH. Born on January 18, 1936 in New Haven, daughter of the late William and Mae (Carey) O'Neil. Loving mother of Thomas McCarthy of Hamden, Linda (Todd) Kaider of Wallingford, and Kevin McCarthy of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Alexis, Ally Kaider both of Wallingford, and Kyle Scalzo of Hamden. She was predeceased by two sisters Violet Alberino, Nancy O'Neil, and one brother William O'Neil. Jean was kind, caring, loving, and had a huge heart. She always had something nice to say and she loved being with her family. "We love you every day and now we will miss you every day."

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue Hamden from 4-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019