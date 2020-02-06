|
Mierzejewski, Jean "ChiChi"
Jean "ChiChi" Mierzejewski, age 78, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania on September 18, 1941, a daughter of the late William and Thelma Everett MacGregor. She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Michael Mierzejewski Sr., daughters, Lori (John) Carrano, LeeAnn (Steve) Luzietti, grandchildren, John Carrano, Jeana Carrano, and Michael Luzietti, and sisters, Joan Carney and Jan Poulsen. Jean was predeceased by her son, Michael Jr. Jean was a secretary for New Haven Dental Group for over 20 years, retiring in 2015.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 8 – 10 o'clock at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jean's name may be made to St. Jude's, . To leave a message for the family, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020