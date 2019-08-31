|
|
Monahan, Jean
On Thursday, August 29, 2019 Jean Monahan of East Haven, Connecticut passed away at the age of 67. She was born to the late Joseph Monahan and Helen Manahan.
A loving mother, daughter and sister who will be forever remembered by her son Danny Crouch and his wife Maria and her grandchildren Ashley, Caitlyn, Madison and Mason; also by her sisters Linda Ely, Patricia (George) Porto, and Donna Perelli.
Jean will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Her son wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019