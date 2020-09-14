1/1
Jean Nutile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nutile, Jean
Jean E. Nutile, 84, formerly of North Haven, died August 28th after a brief illness. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Jean lived in Sedona, AZ for 12+ years, where she enjoyed her bridge club, bingo, and connecting with friends, near & far. She loved and found peace by the ocean which, along with her family, drew her back to CT frequently. She grew up in Burlington, VT; earned a BFA degree in Interior Design, Paier College of Art, 1978. An avid reader, her quest for knowledge was insatiable. She enjoyed helping people in her professions as a mortgage specialist and hypnotherapy counselor. Jean was a free spirit, kind-hearted, giving, and looked up to by many for her wisdom and compassionate understanding. She cherished her children & grandchildren. Survived by, children: John Nutile (Joanne), Flagstaff AZ, Rhonda Nutile (Francis Barkyoumb) of Killingworth, Diana Sjogren of Clinton and Kendra Nutile, Wardsboro VT; grandchildren: Colin Vitelli, Jeannine Sjogren (Kevin), Lisa Sjogren (Jeff), Brendan & Dustin Pfander; great grandchildren, Willow & Skye; Nemo, the cat; siblings: Barbara Robson, Patricia Jackman, Deborah Moro (Maurice), Robert Gonyo (Freda); many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Andrea Nuzzo and parents, Mary Steere Gonyo LaBree & George Gonyo.
"In our stillness we recognize our connecting oneness to everything. All is well."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved