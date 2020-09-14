Jean Nutile

Nutile, Jean

Jean E. Nutile, 84, formerly of North Haven, died August 28th after a brief illness. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Jean lived in Sedona, AZ for 12+ years, where she enjoyed her bridge club, bingo, and connecting with friends, near & far. She loved and found peace by the ocean which, along with her family, drew her back to CT frequently. She grew up in Burlington, VT; earned a BFA degree in Interior Design, Paier College of Art, 1978. An avid reader, her quest for knowledge was insatiable. She enjoyed helping people in her professions as a mortgage specialist and hypnotherapy counselor. Jean was a free spirit, kind-hearted, giving, and looked up to by many for her wisdom and compassionate understanding. She cherished her children & grandchildren. Survived by, children: John Nutile (Joanne), Flagstaff AZ, Rhonda Nutile (Francis Barkyoumb) of Killingworth, Diana Sjogren of Clinton and Kendra Nutile, Wardsboro VT; grandchildren: Colin Vitelli, Jeannine Sjogren (Kevin), Lisa Sjogren (Jeff), Brendan & Dustin Pfander; great grandchildren, Willow & Skye; Nemo, the cat; siblings: Barbara Robson, Patricia Jackman, Deborah Moro (Maurice), Robert Gonyo (Freda); many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Andrea Nuzzo and parents, Mary Steere Gonyo LaBree & George Gonyo.

"In our stillness we recognize our connecting oneness to everything. All is well."



