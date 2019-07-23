O'Hara, Jean

CHESHIRE- Jean Elizabeth (Kovach) O'Hara, 100 ½ years, of Elim Park Place, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence. She was predeceased by her first husband James Kovach in 1964, and second husband Edward O' Hara in 2007.

Mrs. O'Hara was born January 13, 1919 in Mansfield, OH, daughter of the late Oscar Leo and Ruth (Russell) Seybold.

Jean was a graduate of Ohio State University where she received a bachelor's degree in Music Education. She was an Office Manager for a New Haven law firm and the organist at the Cheshire Lutheran Church for over 30 years prior to her retirement. Mrs. O'Hara brailled music for the blind, was known for being an amazing pianist, active with the Community Theater in Cheshire, and loved to travel extensively with Mr. O'Hara prior to his passing.

Jean is survived by her children James and his wife Sandra Kovach of Cheshire, Janine and her husband Bill Thomas of South Windsor, Kevin Kovach of Cape Cod, MA, Brian and his wife Mary Ann O'Hara of Bellingham, WA, Kathleen and her husband Bill Herndon of Raleigh, NC, and JoAnn and her husband Ken Fackler of Cheshire; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. O'Hara was predeceased by her siblings Oscar Seybold, Ruth Lisle, and Marshall Seybold.

Arrangements- Jean's funeral will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Cheshire Lutheran Church, 660 West Main St., 06410. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St., 06410 is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations, in Jean's name, may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, www.guidingeyes.org. or The , . To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019