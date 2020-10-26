1/1
Jean P. Reynolds
Reynolds, Jean P.
Jean P. Reynolds, age 87, of Orange, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Reynolds, Sr. Jean is survived by her children, Deborah Winch, Patricia Marcucio (Stephen), Kathleen Maturo (Jay), Robert F. Reynolds, Jr (Ruth), Rodney F. Reynolds (Marget), Russell F. Reynolds (Shanna), 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her brothers Albert (Judy) Daigle and Roy (Judy) Daigle, many nieces, nephews, her best friend of 72 years, Peg Maher and extended family. In addition to her husband Bob, Jean is predeceased by her brother Roger (Joan) Daigle.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing guidelines must be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jean's name to the American Heart Association or the Orange Senior Center, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange, CT 06477.
To read Jean's complete obituary, please visit our website www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
30
Funeral
09:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
we will miss her at the ccenter and she loved going back to church on the week days she was one happy lady and I am sure she had a very happy death and enter in to her heavely home.. again she was the life at the cneter..love ann losh
ann losh
Friend
