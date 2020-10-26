Reynolds, Jean P.
Jean P. Reynolds, age 87, of Orange, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Reynolds, Sr. Jean is survived by her children, Deborah Winch, Patricia Marcucio (Stephen), Kathleen Maturo (Jay), Robert F. Reynolds, Jr (Ruth), Rodney F. Reynolds (Marget), Russell F. Reynolds (Shanna), 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her brothers Albert (Judy) Daigle and Roy (Judy) Daigle, many nieces, nephews, her best friend of 72 years, Peg Maher and extended family. In addition to her husband Bob, Jean is predeceased by her brother Roger (Joan) Daigle.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing guidelines must be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jean's name to the American Heart Association
or the Orange Senior Center, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange, CT 06477.
To read Jean's complete obituary, please visit our website www.westhavenfuneral.com
.