Barcley, Jean Rita (Stockmal)
ANSONIA: Jean Rita Stockmal Barcley, 94, entered eternal rest after a brief illness on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Lord Chamberlain Health Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Henry "Hank" Baclawski Barcley of Ansonia, to whom she was married for 66 years. Mrs. Barcley was born in Derby on September 24, 1925, daughter of the late Peter and Anna Mae Wysowski Stockmal. Jean was a loving wife and mother with a strong sense of family values. She leaves two daughters, Joan Barcley Vasey (Scott) of Hereford, AZ and Joyce Barcley of Oxford, one grandson, Eric Jolly of Seymour, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Howard Stockmal, of Shelton. Jean graduated from St. Joseph School (Shelton) and Shelton High School after which she worked as a hairdresser in her mother's Shelton shop, the former Mayfair Beauty Shop, for many years. Jean was married on Oct. 2, 1948. She raised two daughters and assisted her husband, Hank, with his several businesses until he sold them in the 1970s. Later, Jean worked as an aide to a student at Amity Jr. High School and continued working with the same student at Amity Regional High School. Jean loved people and helping others. She was a member of the Devon Lady Lions and had perfect attendance for more than 30 years, during which time she held several offices. As an American Red Cross volunteer, Jean assisted at many blood drives. She was also a Girl Scout troop leader for several years. Throughout her life, Jean helped and visited numerous relatives and friends, especially during times of crisis. Jean was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Shelton during her youth and St. Joseph's Parish, Ansonia, after her marriage. She was a member and officer of the Parish Women's Guild for several decades. Her hobbies included knitting, needlepoint and sewing. In her later years she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and tending to the yard she loved, she also enjoyed feeding and watching "her" backyard habitat of birds, squirrels and deer. Jean's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Crosby Commons in Shelton for making her last two years very happy and comfortable, and to the nursing staff of Lord Chamberlain in Stratford for their care and kindness during her final weeks. Jean, may you enjoy a well-deserved rest in heaven with the Lord, saints and angels you so loved. We love and miss you deeply. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Please meet directly) at St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett Street, Ansonia, CT 06401 for a Mass of Christian Burial. Masks are required in church along with social distancing. There will be no public visiting hours. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Jean's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.