Sullivan, Jean
Jean Sullivan, age 86, wife of the late William Sullivan and previous resident of Woodbridge, entered into eternal rest August 27. She was born June 22, 1933 in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dowd Adams. Jean was a longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia, where she was active in the Altar Guild and Ladies Guild and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She leaves her children Timothy Sullivan of Haddam, CT, Kelly Effa of Cheshire, CT, Kathleen Sullivan of Portland, OR and Mary-Beth Rigg of Peoria, AZ, brother Richard Adams of Higganum, CT, and sisters Carole Colwell of Northford, CT and Linda Skolnick of New Mexico, two grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Adams of North Haven, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 6 at 11:00 a.m., with friends asked to go directly to Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to and . The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin S. Ansonia, is entrusted with arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 2, 2019